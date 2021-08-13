Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $107,517.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

