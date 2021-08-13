Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

