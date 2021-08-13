Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,933 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKH opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

