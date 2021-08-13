BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGIO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 206.88%.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

