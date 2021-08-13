BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.