Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,444.20

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $366,444.20 and $1,124.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

