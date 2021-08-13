Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $78.47 million and $35,430.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.