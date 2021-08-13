Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

