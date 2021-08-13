BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$20.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$18.22 on Monday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a PE ratio of -29.72.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.