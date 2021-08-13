BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$216.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.56.

CTC.A traded down C$3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$198.87. 61,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$195.83. The stock has a market cap of C$11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$122.81 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

