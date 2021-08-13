BMO Capital Markets Cuts Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$1.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE:GAU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.11. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

