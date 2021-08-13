BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$14.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.