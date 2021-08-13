BMO Capital Markets Raises Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target to $73.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 365.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 258,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

