BMO Capital Markets Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$5.40

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$652.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

