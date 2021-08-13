Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 34,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 105.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 114.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

