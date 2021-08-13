Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

