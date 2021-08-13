BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

