Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.12. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.