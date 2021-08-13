Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $47.38 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.51% of Aspen Technology worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

