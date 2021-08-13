Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Cboe Global Markets worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after buying an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

