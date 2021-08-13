Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

