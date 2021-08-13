Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 23 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $774.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $720.96. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $779.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

