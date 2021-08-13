BowX Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,203% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. BowX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

