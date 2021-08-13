Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$262.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$240.00 to C$262.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.18. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.42.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

