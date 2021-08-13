bpost SA/NV’s (BPOSY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

