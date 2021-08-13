Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

