Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $275.20 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

