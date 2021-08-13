Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head to Head Analysis

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,847.09% -38.96% -30.14%

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 32.28 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.81 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 150.37 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -4.26

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 695.14%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.86%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.