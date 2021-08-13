Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.21 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $242,211.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00154027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,535.35 or 1.00173239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00858750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

