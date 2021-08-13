Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

