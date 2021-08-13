BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BrightSpire Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.