Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

