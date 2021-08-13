Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,875,665. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

