Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.50. 20,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,196. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

