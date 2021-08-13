Brokerages Anticipate Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.63). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

