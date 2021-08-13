Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 3,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,167. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.