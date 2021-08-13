Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Vericel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,083. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.45 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

