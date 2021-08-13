Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yandex.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 352,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,592. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

