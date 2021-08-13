Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

