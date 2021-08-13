Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $211.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.80 million. BOX reported sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $849.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,609,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

