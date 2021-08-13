Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post $167.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $653.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

