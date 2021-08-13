Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $182.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $182.98 million. MongoDB reported sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $780.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.78. The company had a trading volume of 376,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,453. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.74.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

