Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $98.63

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

