Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

DB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

