Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $23.00

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

