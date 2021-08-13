Brokerages Set ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) PT at €11.71

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.25 ($14.42).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

