Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Target Price at $55.50

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 634,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,722. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of -27.83.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ozon will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $645,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 102.1% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,352,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

