Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $16.46

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

