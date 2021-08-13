Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $83.50

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

