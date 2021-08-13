Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $40.29

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

WKME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 277,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,879. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

